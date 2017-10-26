× Police looking for men accused of breaking into Burlington home and assaulting victims; 1 suspect identified

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have identified one of three suspects wanted for allegedly breaking into a Burlington home, assaulting two people and then stealing property.

Arthur Dillion Reed, 24, of Burlington, faces charges of first-degree burglary, assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Tucker Street at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Burlington police press release.

Three men entered the home with firearms and assaulted two people inside by hitting them in the head with the weapons, according to police. Police said the suspects stole property and then left.

Reed has been identified as one of the suspects. The others have not been identified.

Police are still looking for Reed. Anyone with any information about the suspects or their whereabouts can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

For anonymous methods, residents can call the Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.