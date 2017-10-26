× Police investigating after man shot, injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening, according to Public Information Officer Susan Danielsen.

The shooting was reported to police and EMS at 8:48 p.m.

Danielsen said the victim was standing outside his car at an unknown location when he was shot.

The victim drove himself to the intersection of South Holden and West Vandalia roads and called for help.

The victim was awake and coherent when officers arrived. He was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

36.020268 -79.846020