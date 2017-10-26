× Parents charged after 4-month-old boy found rotting, infested with maggots in baby swing

ALTA VISTA, Iowa — An Iowa couple has been charged with murder after their 4-month-old son’s maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home, according to WHO.

Twenty-year-old Cheyanne Harris and 28-year-old Zachary Koehn have been charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

The child, Sterling Koehn, was found on Aug. 30 in a swing seat in a different bedroom from where the couple slept. He weighed less than seven pounds and was in a diaper that hadn’t been changed in a week.

According to an autopsy report, maggots were found on the child’s skin and in his clothing.