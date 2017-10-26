× NC man accused of killing his mother

WENDELL, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of killing his mother, WTVD reports.

Stephen Owen Schrader, 54, is in the Wake County jail charged with first-degree murder.

His mother, Carolyn Sue Fox, 74, was last seen at her home in Wendell in the summer of 2016. Her remains were discovered in a shallow grave behind the home earlier this year.

Schrader allegedly told investigators his mom moved to the Philippines, but investigators determined she never traveled out of country or even applied for a passport