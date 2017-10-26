× Man accused of hitting stepson with shovel, throwing gasoline on stepdaughter in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 58-year-old man is accused of hitting his stepson with a shovel and throwing gasoline on his stepdaughter while holding a lighter in his hand Wednesday evening, according to a press release from Burlington police.

At about 5:05 p.m., Burlington officers went to the 400 block of Bland Boulevard in reference to a man swinging a shovel at people. Arriving officers saw Ronald Curtiss Strickland standing with a lighter in one hand and tossing gasoline onto his 28-year-old stepdaughter.

Officers told Strickland to drop the lighter and gasoline. He eventually complied and was taken into custody.

Following an investigation, police learned that Strickland also assaulted his 33-year-old stepson with the shovel.

Neither victim suffered a visible injury.

Strickland is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and malicious use of explosives or incendiary materials.

He is behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.