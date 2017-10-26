Longtime Williams High team doctor celebrates 100th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Dr. Charles Kernodle has been a fixture in the Burlington community since the 1940s when he started to practice medicine.

He lived in a house across the street from the Williams High School football stadium and started doing physicals for the players before the season as a community service, a practice that continues today.

Kernodle celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday.

He still rides the bus to away games and he’s still such an inspirational figure to all those he meets.