× Lexington man charged with battery of an unborn child

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 30-year-old Lexington man has been charged with false imprisonment, assault on a female and battery of an unborn child, among other charges, according to the Dispatch.

On Oct. 17, police responded to a domestic incident at 118 Maymead Street. A woman who is 8 months pregnant told police Rayshun Antonio McClelland had pushed her to the ground and then sat on her stomach multiple times.

McClelland, of 113 Hamil St., was charged with felony assault by strangulation, felony habitual assault, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor battery of an unborn child, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

The woman also told police he had slapped, kicked and choked her, before pointing a gun at her and locking her in the bathroom.

McClelland was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center with no bond.