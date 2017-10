Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With yarn, needles, and stuffing, several women are helping other women regain their confidence.

The women are knitting prosthetics for patients who have lost a breast in the fight against cancer. They call their creations Knitted Knockers.

Volunteer Dena Hirchak has been making them for breast cancer survivors for four years.

She has filled over 100 orders. It takes her about two hours to make one and all of them are free of charge.

Learn more in today's Mommy Matters,