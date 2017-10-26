Kellogg’s changes Corn Pops box after complaint of racial insensitivity

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg’s is changing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after receiving a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive, according to USA Today.

Twitter user Saladin Ahmed commented on the art Tuesday morning, saying it was “teaching kids racism” because the brown corn pop is working as a janitor.

hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. pic.twitter.com/Nh7M7IFawW — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017

Kellogg’s responded to Ahmed, saying the Michigan-based cereal company is “committed to diversity and inclusion.” They also said the artwork has been updated and the new boxes will be in stores soon.

