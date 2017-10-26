× High school student in Guilford County taken to hospital after fight in school bathroom

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A student at Southeast Guilford High School was taken to the hospital after a fight inside a school bathroom around noon on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the school after a school resource officer investigated the incident, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Two students were fighting in a school bathroom and a third student came from behind and picked one of the students up, slamming the student to the ground, according to the sheriff’s office.

Emergency workers took the student to the hospital. The extent of the injuries has not been released.

A 17-year-old eleventh grader at the school has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury.