Heartwarming photo shows toddler celebrating being cancer free

ATLANTA — A heartwarming picture shows a nearly 3-year-old girl celebrating a year of being cancer free.

The photo was posted on Facebook by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

According to the post, Anna Grace was diagnosed with neuroblastoma and opsoclonus-myoclonus syndrome when she was 22-months-old. In just two weeks, she became unable to walk.

On Monday, Anna Grace celebrated being cancer free and showing no signs of OMS.

Many commented on the post with encouraging and kind words.

“God is so good Thank You jesus,” Melinda David wrote. “Jesus loves you sweet girl..and is going too do more blessings in your life each day.”

Jeff Martin also commented and urged Anna Grace to “keep on fighting.”

The post has more than 4,300 likes.