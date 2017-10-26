Guilford County Sheriff’s Office urges parents to locate sex offenders before Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Halloween is just around the corner and that means it's time for more candy than you can count, but the Guilford County Sheriff's Office is warning parents to think before they knock on any doors.

"I would be concerned as a parent, I am a parent, Corpora Kim Lunsford said. "So just stay vigilant and alert."

Lunsford is part of the sex offender unit, which makes sure offenders are complying with registry laws. She said on Halloween, it's especially important to know where sex offenders are located as you're planning your trick-or-treat route.

A good way to do that is with the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry app. Once downloaded, it will show all offenders in your immediate area, plus, you can search by address.

Currently, Guilford County has more registered sex offenders than any other county in the state.

Lunsford added that there are no laws restricting sex offenders from handing out candy. She said some might be on probation, and that could stipulate that they not have their lights on, or hand out candy.

While the unit won't be out in full force on Halloween night, they've been preparing. Last week, they knocked on doors of more than 300 registered offenders to make sure they were at the address listed on the registry.