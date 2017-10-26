Greensboro police investigating suspicious death of woman whose body was found behind apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police say they know the identity of the woman whose body was found behind an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, but are working to notify her family before releasing her name.

Police say someone found the body behind a building at the Legacy Crossing Apartment Homes on Hahns Lane.

They're investigating the situation as a suspicious death.

FOX8 talked to a woman who's lived near where the body was found for three years.

She says she saw police removing the woman's body from the wooded area behind the apartment building.

"Oh wow, it was devastating, to know that... I mean, bless her soul, that there's a body laying over there," Tiffany Barbee said. "But, you know, the number one thing that came to my mind was my kids. I mean, my 11-year-old plays around here every day."

Police don't know how the woman died. Her autopsy is scheduled for Friday.