Disturbing video shows man kick kitten during attempted break-in at NC home

WARNING: Video could be considered disturbing to some

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a man who tried to break into a North Carolina home and kicked a 4-week-old kitten.

The incident happened at a home near Tabor City on Oct. 18, WECT reports.

Surveillance video shows two men pull up to the home. Police say one man walked up to the front door and another knocked on a window.

The homeowner didn’t answer and the men eventually got back into the truck.

Several minutes later, one of the suspects gets out of the truck, which never drove off, and went to the porch to knock for the second time. After knocking on the door, video shows him kick the kitten.

The suspect then kicked in the front door and was met by the homeowner. The man ran from the house, jumped back into the truck and left the property.