UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 40 westbound in Winston-Salem have reopened following a crash.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Interstate 40 westbound in Winston-Salem Thursday morning.

The crash happened near the Peters Creek Parkway exit and two lanes are closed.

Troopers expect at least one lane to be closed until 9 a.m.

Additional details are unknown.

