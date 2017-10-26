Compassionate nurse sings dying patient’s favorite song

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grab your tissues.

A beautiful video shows a Tennessee nurse singing a terminal cancer patient’s favorite song to her while sitting at her bedside.

Margaret Smith, 63, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center due to her rapidly declining health, according to NewsChannel 5. She had been suffering from liver cancer for about a year and doctors said she was too sick to survive a transplant.

On Monday, Megan Smith posted on Facebook video of nurse Olivia Nuefelder singing “Dancing in the Sky” by Dani and Lizzy to her mother.

“This nurse sat with my mom for hours while the medicine from too much Anesthesia and sang a very special song to my sweet mother to comfort her. You never left her side by choice!! The post read. “Words cannot describe the appreciation and love we feel for nurse Olivia who mom calls her angel! Your dedication to your patients is beyond any that I have seen, you truly are a beam of light and I cannot thank you enough for the compassion and care and love you shared for my mother.”

Margaret was eventually moved to a nursing home in Cookeville, Tennessee. She passed away Wednesday.

The video has more than 2.8 million views, 55,000 shares, and 40,000 likes.