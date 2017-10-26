× Chick-fil-A is opening another location in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Chick-fil-A is planned for 3227 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The restaurant is going up on vacant land at Pinecroft Road and Koury Boulevard across from the Koury Convention Center.

The acreage is owned by Koury Corporation which has entered into an initial 15 year ground lease.

Pre-construction at the site has begun and the restaurant is expected to open in early Spring.

