× 6-foot boa constrictor found in North Carolina resident’s backyard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A boa constrictor was captured in a Charlotte resident’s backyard on Sunday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control.

On Sunday, animal control officers received a report from someone saying they had “a large python” in their backyard.

Responding officers found a five- to six-foot long boa constrictor.

The safe was captured and taken back to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control.

It is unknown where the snake came from, so it was considered a stray snake. Due to its size, it is illegal to own as a pet in Mecklenburg County.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is working to find placement for the snake with a reptile rescue.