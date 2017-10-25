YWCA High Point’s new program helps teach women to cook healthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Iesha Sawyer is learning how to cook. It's not just a new hobby though, this is personal.

"My son, I learned that he is considered obese for his age," she says. "He's 3 years old and has asthma."

Iesha is one of the people taking advantage of the YWCA High Point's brand new Teaching Kitchen. It opened in September and executive director Heidi Majors says it's already very popular with a variety of classes for adults, teens and youth.

Majors says it's all about getting back to the basics of cooking, and making healthy choices through a number of partnerships with, for example, the North Carolina Cooperative Extension. The High Point Community Foundation has been a huge supporter from the very beginning.

Iesha is excited to learn healthy eating habits for her family -- and she's never been more motivated.

"It's a long journey ahead for me and I have to stick with it," Iesha says. "If I don't, I feel like I've failed me and my son both."