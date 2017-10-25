× Woman stabbed during attempted robbery in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed during an attempted robbery in Kernersville early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 12:30 a.m., police went to a reported stabbing in the 1200 block of Claxton Ridge Drive. Arriving officers found a woman who had been stabbed in the arm.

Police say a woman and her passenger were in a car when two men came up to the vehicle and attempted to steal it. When they fought back, the passenger was stabbed.

The suspects left the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.