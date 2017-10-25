Winston-Salem man praises police, firefighters who rescued his dog from a well

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem family is breathing easier today after their dog spent hours trapped in a well 25 feet below the ground.

The dog's owners credit the first responders who helped them for saving the dog's life.

Playing with 3-year-old Sereno now, you'd never know the ordeal the dog went through on Tuesday.

"She checked on him, she touched him, she said he looks -- I can’t believe he didn’t broke any legs," said Pietro Pandolfi, when he described a veterinarian looking at Sereno after the fall.

The pit bull-mix spent more than four hours trapped inside a 25-foot deep dry well in the backyard of his Winston-Salem home.

“I thought he will die, for sure, because it’s deep," Pandolfi said. "And I felt very bad. I didn’t know what to do. I was almost crying, because I love this dog.”

Pandolfi says he didn't even know the well was there.

“It’s just opened overnight, because the rain the day before," he said.

He thinks the rain, along with his two dogs digging at the spot, may have dislodged its dirt cover. He first noticed a small hole there the day of the fall.

“So I looked, I say, 'Well, I have to close that,'" Pandolfi said. "So I went to the garage, and I took a piece of wood, temporarily, just to close, because I was scared the that the dog could fall down there. And that’s what happened.”

Pandolfi says he tried everything he could think of to get Sereno out before he called 911. He even considered going down there himself.

After hours of coaxing the dog, Winston-Salem police officers and firefighters managed to use a rope as a cradle around Sereno and pull him out without a single injury.

Pandolfi says those first responders saved Sereno's life.

“Oh, of course, because by myself, I couldn't do it," he said.

Now Sereno is back on four paws, as happy as ever, while Pandolfi has made sure something like this can never happen again.

The hole is know filled up with gravel and concrete.

"And when it’s dry I will put some grass to grow," he said.

FOX8 also talked to some of the firefighters who helped get Sereno out. They were thrilled to hear he's doing fine and said reuniting the dog with his owners is just another reason why they love their jobs.