× Wilkes County Schools to operate on 2-hour delay Thursday

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Wilkes County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday, the school system announced Wednesday evening.

Wilkes County Schools were closed Tuesday and Wednesday as the county continues to recover from a tornado and strong storms.

As of Wednesday evening, about 4,000 Duke Energy customers in Wilkes County are still without power.

Debris cleanup was ongoing as of Wednesday.