Wilkes County man killed after tree he was cutting down fell on him during storm cleanup

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A Wilkes County man died Wednesday after using a chainsaw to cut down a tree that had fallen on a power line, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m.

Brian Keith Wilmoth, 31, was using the chainsaw near the intersection of Dover Church and Mountain Ridge Church roads in the Ellendale Community of Alexander County.

When the tree he was cutting divided, the power line sprang up and threw the tree onto Wilmoth, Bowman said.

Wilmoth was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Wilmoth worked for Asplundh, a tree removal company contracted to help utility with power restoration.