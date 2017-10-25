× Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center files letter of intent to purchase High Point Regional Hospital

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and UNC Health Care, the parent organization of High Point Regional Health, have signed a Letter of Intent in which Wake Forest Baptist would purchase High Point Regional in 2018, according to a press release.

UNC Health Care, High Point Regional and Wake Forest Baptist designed the agreement to “enhance coordination of care for the many patients served by both High Point Regional and Wake Forest Baptist and to help Triad patients receive care close to home.”

“Wake Forest Baptist and High Point Regional Health have a long history of working together to provide high-quality care to patients in our Triad communities,” said Julie Ann Freischlag, M.D., CEO, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and Interim Dean, Wake Forest School of Medicine. “We are very glad to unite with our neighbors and colleagues at High Point Regional Health to bring our collaboration – to improve the health of all in the Triad – to the next level.”

“We are very excited about a partnership with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center,” said Ernie Bovio, president & CEO of High Point Regional Health. “This is an important step for the long-term growth and future of High Point Regional.”

“We have been proud to have High Point Regional as an integral part of the UNC Health Care System,” said Dr. Bill Roper, CEO of UNC Health Care. “After careful consideration, we found this opportunity to bring High Point Regional and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center together to be in the very best interest of the communities they serve. This is an important step for future growth and expansion of clinical services for the benefit of patients served throughout the Triad.”

Over the next several months, workgroups across the three health care organizations will conduct due diligence, followed by implementation and operations planning. The goal is to finalize the transaction and integrate High Point Regional and Wake Fores Baptist next summer.

High Point Regional has its foundation in six primary service areas, including the Congdon Regional Heart Center, the Hayworth Cancer Center, the Neuroscience Center, the Esther R. Culp Women’s Center, the Emergency Center, and the Piedmont Joint Replacement Center.

High Point Regional is located at 601 N. Elm Street in High Point.