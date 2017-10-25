× Two dead after shooting on Louisiana college campus

GRAMBLING, La. — Two men were shot and killed early Wednesday morning on the campus of Grambling State University in Louisiana, according to KNOE.

Will Sutton, director of university communications at Grambling State University, said the shooting happened during an altercation in the courtyard. According to Sutton, someone shot Earl Andrews,23, and Monquiarius Caldwell,23, before fleeing the scene.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting campus police with the investigation.