Triad woman finds snake in apartment, believes piles of yard waste attracting snakes to complex

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- A Randleman woman spent her Wednesday tearing her apartment apart after she found a snake behind her couch.

The dead reptile was stuck to a roach trap and Anna Comer said she's not sure how long it was there. One thing Comer said she does know, is that this isn't the first snake that's been spotted lately at her apartment complex, which she said is home to mostly senior-citizens.

"There is a snake problem here," Comer said. "There was snakes over there in the playground and there was snakes over there where we pick up our mail."

Comer said she believes the animals could be drawn to her side of the complex because of piles of yard waste, mostly leaves, piled behind her unit. She said she's asked apartment management to move it in the past, but so far, they're still there. She added that after finding the snake in her home, she took it to management as further proof, and was told that nothing could be done.

The 76-year-old is concerned it could be because of her age.

"We're senior citizens, but we're not stupid," Comer said. "If this had happened in a rest home they'd be in there doing something, getting it cleaned up. They wouldn't be sitting there saying, 'well, I don't know what I can do about it.'"

Frustrated, Comer said she took the snake to Randleman City Hall Tuesday, in hopes of a solution. City Manager Nick Holcomb visited her apartment to see if there was anything he could do to help her feel safe and he believes there is.

"I think we can work with the property manager, if they're willing to work with us, we can get some of those leaves and brush piles spread out a little bit," Holcomb said. "That would seem to make the resident a little safer-feeling."

Holcomb added that the city has had a good relationship with the ownership group in the past and he's certain they will work to do what they can too.

FOX8 reached out to apartment management Wednesday, but no one answered the door or our call.