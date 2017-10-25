Suspects sought in robbery of Clemmons sweepstakes

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County sheriff’s officials are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects who may be connected to a sweepstakes robbery.

The robbery happened at the Fish Hut in Clemmons on Oct. 8, according to the sheriff’s office.

A suspect came into the business and displayed a handgun, demanding money from business employees.

Another man came into the business and played games but may be linked to the robbery, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call Inv. M. Faw at (336) 917-7367.