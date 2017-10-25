× Power outage causing traffic issues in north High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A power outage is causing traffic issues in the northern part of High Point Wednesday afternoon.

About 2,300 Duke Energy customers are without power north of Oak Hollow Lake.

Traffic signals are out in the area of N.C. 68 and Clinard Farms Road, according to High Point 911.

Police are directing traffic but drivers are advised to be prepared for congestion or seek alternative routes.

Duke Energy estimates power will be restored by about 6 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the outage.