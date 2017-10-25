× Police searching for man suspected of robbing Greensboro bank at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Greensboro Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release.

Police say the man entered the BB&T at 201 W. Market St. around 12:25 p.m. and demanded money. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect left the scene and was last seen heading south on Greene Street. No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.