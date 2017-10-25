× Perfect recipes for Halloween

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is right around the corner and it’s only fitting to celebrate the holiday with your favorite Halloween-themed treats.

Shannon Smith spent time at Pepper Moon Catering in Greensboro learning several easy-to-make recipes.

Pumpkin Goat Cheese Turnover

Ingredients

1 can pumpkin pie filling

½ pint goat cheese crumbles

1 tsp cinnamon

Refrigerated pie crust sheets

1 egg

1 tsp water

Pinch sea salt

Poppyseeds for garnish

Instructions

Heat oven to 350 degrees

Roll out pie crust per instructions.

Cut into the shape you would like. Can be circles, squares, etc.

Mix pumpkin, goat cheese, cinnamon in a bowl.

Spoon portion onto cut out pie crust. Pinch edges together.

Place on greased, or parchment-lined, sheet pan.

Mix egg and water.

Brush egg mixture on turnover and top with sprinkle of sea salt and poppy seeds

Bake until golden brown.

Leftover Halloween Chocolate Turnovers

Ingredients

Your favorite chocolate candy bars or pieces

Refrigerated pie crust sheets

1 egg

1 tsp water

Pinch sea salt

Chocolate sauce for garnish

Instructions

Heat oven to 350 degrees

Roll out pie crust per instructions.

Cut into the shape you would like. Can be circles, squares, etc.

Chop chocolate candy. Can put all in one big bowl, or you can separate each candy bar into its own bowl.

Spoon portion onto cut out pie crust. Pinch edges together.

Place on greased, or parchment-lined, sheet pan.

Mix egg and water

Brush egg mixture on turnover and top with sprinkle of sea salt

Bake until golden brown.

You can drizzle with chocolate sauce once cooled slightly.

Mini Mason Jar Pies

24 mini jelly mason jars

6 Graham crackers (know there are some in the closet behind Camie’s desk)

12 Oreos

Put graham crackers in Ziploc bag and Oreos in a separate Ziploc bag. Crush with rolling pin. Dispense between jelly jars ad press into bottom, some get

graham crackers and some get Oreos.

Peanut Butter Filling

1 8oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar, sifted

2 T brown sugar, packed

½ cup creamy peanut butter

½ t vanilla

¾ c cold heavy whipping cream

Beat cream cheese until smooth. Add other ingredients and beat until smooth.

Scoop into graham cracker crusts and refrigerate.

Easy Chocolate Filling

Jello Chocolate pudding mix

2 cups whole milk, cold

Whisk items together.

1 container Cool Whip

Fold into Cool Whip until smooth.

Scoop into Oreo crusts and refrigerate.

Assorted chocolate candies, chopped.

Some great options are: Reese’s, Snickers, Kit Kats, Heath Bar, M&Ms, Butterfinger

Caramel Apple Nachos

Ingredients

4 Honey Crisp Apples, cut into slices

1 cup orange juice

2 cups water

1 bag Kraft caramels

½ cup white chocolate chips

1 tsp shortening

Assorted Chocolate Candies, chopped and in separate bowls. (Butterfinger, Heath bar, Reese’s pieces, M&Ms, Snickers)

Mini Pretzel Twists

Instructions

Combine OJ and water in a bowl. Slice apples and submerge in liquid to help avoid browning.

Unwrap caramels and put into microwave safe bowl for 30 seconds on high. Remove from microwave (be careful! Will be hot!), stir and return to microwave multiple times on reduced time and heat until smooth. Add shortening as needed to increase the fluidity of the sauce for pourability.

Place white chocolate chips in pyrex dish and heat in 30-second increments at 50% power. Stir between heating, until smooth. May also add shortening to increase pourability.

Place sliced apples on a platter. Drizzle with melted caramel and white chocolate.

Top with assorted chopped chocolate candies and pretzels and Eat!

Easy DIY Hard Candy Lollipops

Ingredients

Assorted Jolly Rancher candies, unwrapped

Ziploc, or other, sealable bag

Mallet or metal rolling pin (wooden rolling pin could become damaged)

Parchment paper or silicone sheets, on sheet pan

Lollipop sticks

Instructions

Heat oven to 350 degrees

Place each grouped color of candies in their own Ziploc bag and seal the bag.

Use the mallet to crush candies. You don’t want the pieces to be completely crushed, you want them chunky.

Open the crushed candy bags and group together on the parchment paper-lined sheet pan the colors you would like, in whatever shape

Bake the candies for 3-5 minutes, until melted together.

Upon removing from the oven, immediately place a lollipop stick on the melted candy, and twirl the stick to be completely surrounded by the candy.

Allow to fully cool.

Peel parchment from candy and enjoy!