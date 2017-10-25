Officer helps child celebrate birthday after no one picks him up after school

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin police officer is being praised after he helped a child celebrate his birthday after no one picked him up from school at the end of the day.

Officer Darryl Robinson responded to the school after the boy was not picked up at the end of the day, according to a Facebook post from the Green Bay Police Department on Tuesday. The child’s parent is incarcerated, and he didn’t have any other known family contacts.

After learning it was his birthday, Officer Robinson decided to make the day special for the little boy. He took him out for a meal at a McDonald’s before taking him on a ride in his patrol car.

The boy’s family was eventually located and he was dropped off.

“Thank you to Officer Robinson for taking some extra time to celebrate the child’s birthday; we are proud to have him as part of the GBPD team!” the post concluded.

The post has more than 11,000 likes and 1,700 shares.