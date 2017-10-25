North Carolina nurse climbs cliff during storm to deliver babies

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina nurse climbed a cliff during a storm to get to work and deliver two babies, WTVD reports.

After storms flooded the bridge near her home, Maggie McNeill, a labor and delivery nurse at Ashe County Memorial Hospital, called her father to pick her up from the highway above and started climbing.

McNeill’s husband, Todd McNeill, posted a video of his wife’s efforts and it quickly went viral — accruing more than 12,000 views.

McNeill said she knew, regardless of the storm, at least two women were in labor and needed help bringing two babies into this world.

“It’s my passion,” she said. “I have always said if I can’t be at home with my kids full time that I’m very thankful to have a job here to help other mamas become mamas. It’s something … a calling I feel like God placed on my life.”