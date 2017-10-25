× North Carolina mom accused of trying to drown her 4 children

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina mom is accused of trying to drown her four children in a bathtub, according to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office obtained by WECT.

Aeisha Milton, 29, of Mount Olive, is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies came to the home in the 9400 block of N.C. 11 just before noon after receiving reports of the attempted drownings.

Sheriff’s officials said the kids range in age from 10 months to 3 years old.

The children were taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Milton is confined in the Pender County Jail.