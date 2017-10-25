Neighbors see activity at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The suspension has been building for years surrounding the possible 1480-acre Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

There has not been any confirmation surrounding a potential clients.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said, “We would welcome Toyota, or any other advanced manufacturer who meets our criteria with open arms. However right now it is just speculation."

Randolph County Manager Hal Johnson said though he is not at liberty to discuss any potential clients he believes the megasite is the best in the state.

Area neighbor Alan Ferguson created the dozens of “No Megasite Here” signs, seen scattered throughout the county and near his Troy Smith Road. He wants that message to be clear to others.

“If our way of life is going to be degraded then we've got something to say about that and somebody should be listening about it because we won’t be happy when they get here,” Ferguson said.

In the last six to eight weeks Ferguson and other neighbors have noticed increased activity surrounding the property.

“We've seen a number of survey trucks running up and down the road and putting markers on the edges of the roads, going onto the site, we've seen helicopters circling the property from time to time” Ferguson said. “They could be there for any reason at all but I can't imagine what else they’d be there for."

Neighbor Carol Gayle has seen similar activity.

“From 2011 we've always been kind of kept in the dark and things have been secret and we've never really been a part of what Greensboro and the Piedmont Triad Partnership has been doing,” Gayle said.

Johnson said there have been several community meetings in the last few years and more meetings are inevitable if and when a client is confirmed. ​