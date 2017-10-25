× NC man accused of helping trick teens into child porn

HICKORY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of being part of an elaborate scheme to trick teens into child porn.

Brett Sinta appeared before a judge at the federal courthouse in Charlotte on Monday, WSOC reports. The criminal complaint against him lays out an elaborate strategy he’s accused of using to bait and violate young girls.

The FBI identified Sinta by his username, and labeled him “North Carolina Target # 1.”

Court documents said he worked with a group of adult men targeting young girls on social media sites and recruiting them to a chat room known as “Website A” in the complaint.

Investigators said the men in the group had dedicated roles. The “hunters,” for example, did the luring, investigators said. Once they’d gotten the teens in the group, investigators said the “talkers” would coerce them to engage in sexual activity. The so-called “loopers” would pretend to be teenagers and play videos of other teens to trick the victims, according to investigators.

Then, investigators said, members of the group would record the acts and share the videos on a separate site that was protected with a password. The complaint said the men also kept a spreadsheet of information about the young girls with links to the social media pages where they found them.

FBI officials identified 50 underage victims and said the group targeted girls ages 15 to 17 years old.

Sinta is accused of being a so-called “hunter.” When FBI agents knocked on his door Monday, he admitted to his involvement in the group, according to court documents.

Sinta faces several federal charges, including producing child porn. Six men have been arrested in connection with the same exploitation ring in eastern Michigan.