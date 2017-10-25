× Man robbed by 3 suspects wearing masks during Burlington burglary

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was robbed by three suspects wearing masks during a burglary in Burlington early Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Burlington officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 600 block of Chandler Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Officers learned a man awoke to find three suspects had broken into his home by kicking in the back door.

The victim said they were all armed with pistols and stole an undisclosed amount of property from his home.

The man suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.