Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX8 is proud to partner with JDRF in the hopes of one day finding a cure for diabetes.

Piedmont man Ian Joyce is the lead volunteer for Ride for the Cure, which is a series of cycling events across the country.

Forty thousand people are diagnosed annually with over 1.2 million people dealing with it here in the United States.

Joyce is living prove that you can control your diabetes and still live an active life!