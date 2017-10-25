× Las Vegas shooter’s brother arrested for child porn

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Bruce Paddock, the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephan Paddock, has been arrested for child porn, according to TMZ.

Bruce Paddock was arrested Wednesday morning at an assisted living home in Hollywood, California.

Police obtained a search warrant after a tip alleged he had the porn on his computer. The investigation reportedly began before his brother opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

Stephen Paddock fired shots from his 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel. 58 people were killed and 527 injured.