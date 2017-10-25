× Greensboro police investigating suspicious death

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are currently on the scene of a suspicious death, according to a news release.

Officers were dispatched to 3946 Hahns Lane at about 5:45 p.m. after someone called 911 to report a body behind the apartment building.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one adult deceased from unknown causes, the release said. The cause of death has not been determined.

The body is being sent for an autopsy.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.