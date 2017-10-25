× Former NC A&T student accused of forcing girl to send him nude photos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former North Carolina A&T State University student is accused of forcing a 12-year-old girl to send him nude pictures, WRAL reports.

Royce Reddix is facing charges of first-degree sexual exploitation.

Police say the young girl lives in Salem, Virginia, and Reddix first contacted her through an app called Musical.ly.

The girl’s parents told police Reddix asked their daughter to share nude pictures and threatened to share the pictures with her friends if she didn’t continue to send him more pictures.

NC A&T said Reddix was a freshman and has been suspended from school.

Reddix is out on bond.