× Davie County fires deputy accidentally shot three years ago by former sheriff

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A Davie County sheriff’s deputy who was accidentally shot by former sheriff Andy Stokes during a standoff three years ago has been fired, according to documents that the Winston-Salem Journal obtained through a public-records request.

Cpl. Chris Fleming, 30, of Cooleemee, was terminated on Oct. 12 from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Personnel Action Form signed by current Sheriff J.D. Hartman and Fleming. Hartman did not give a reason for the termination on the form.

Hartman also filled out another form for the N.C. Sheriffs’ Education and Standards Commission, which is at the N.C. Department of Justice. On that form, Hartman answered yes to this question, “Was separation a result of a criminal investigation or violation of Commission standards?” Hartman also answered yes to the question, “Are you aware of any ongoing or substantiated internal investigation regarding this officer within the last 18 months?”

Hartman said in an email Friday that a violation of a criminal statute is a violation of Commission Standards. He also said that no criminal charges have been filed against Fleming. He added that the internal investigation is still active.

Read more in the Winston-Salem Journal.