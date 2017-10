Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A custom-made carousel will soon sit outside the Greensboro Science Center -- and it's all thanks to the Rotary Club of Greensboro.

Last night, some people got to see just how each piece is made.

The artist behind the project transformed a plain block of wood into a finished piece.

"Our State Magazine" Publisher Bernie Mann came up with the idea of a carousel in honor of the Rotary's 100th anniversary.