Crash closes portion of I-77 southbound in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 77 southbound in Surry County is closed after a crash that injured three people.

The crash happened between mile markers 100 and 101 when a tractor-trailer failed to reduce speed and hit a second truck, which caused that vehicle to hit another tractor-trailer, troopers say.

Three people were injured and one person sustained serious injuries.

Only one lane is open. The other lanes are expected to be closed for a couple more hours.