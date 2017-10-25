Actress accuses George H.W. Bush of touching her, telling ‘dirty joke’

An actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind and telling her a dirty joke, according to E! News.

Actress Heather Lind took to Instagram on Monday with the accusations, saying Bush assaulted her during a photoshoot four years ago.

The post read, in part, “When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side.”

She added that Bush told her a dirty joke and touched her again while Barbara Bush rolled her eyes.

The post has since been removed.

Bush spokesperson Jim McGrath released a statement on the accusations, saying “President Bush would never –under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind.”