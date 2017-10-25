× 2 seniors killed in mobile home fire in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Two seniors were killed in a mobile home fire Monday night, according to Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton.

The fire happened at 125 Pea Tree Lane in the Lowgap community.

The victims’ son checked on them at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday and found them, Shelton said. The victims have been identified as Clyde and Sandra Greeley, both 73.

Shelton said a neighbor smelled smoke about 7 p.m. Monday but didn’t know where it was coming from. The fire smothered itself out and from the outside there is no appearance a fire occurred.

The fire appears to have started in the living room. Shelton said the investigation is being done by the Fire Marshal and SBI but there is nothing to suggest foul play at this point.