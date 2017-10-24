Woman dies from brain aneurysm after ambulance fails to show up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -- An Ohio woman died from a brain aneurysm after an ambulance failed to show up.

Jacob Talbott, of the East Liverpool Police Department, and another officer found the woman unresponsive in an SUV Saturday morning, WKBN reports.

"She had a deer in the headlights look. She was staring off and had very labored breathing,” Talbott said.

Talbott called for an ambulance while the officers got the woman out of the car.

After a waiting a few minutes, Talbott called to check on the status of the ambulance.

According to Talbott, dispatch said the crew wasn’t coming, and the two other local ambulance companies couldn’t come either.

Desperate, the officers put the woman in their police cruiser and drove to a local hospital.

The woman was then flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, where she later died.

“I was holding out hope,” Talbott said. “Saying a lot of prayers and just asking for a miracle that she’d make it. Finding out that she didn’t make it, it’s rather tough.”