Winston-Salem police, firefighters rescue dog that fell in dry well

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police and firefighters rescued a dog that fell into a well Tuesday, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers came to the 3700 block of Konnoak Drive at 2:17 p.m. after a dog was reported to have fallen into a deep hole.

Responding officers talked to the dog’s owner who said his 3-year-old pit bull mix Sereno fell into the hole.

Officers observed Sereno at the bottom of an approximately 25-feet deep dry well in the backyard of the residence.

The area over the top of the well had been covered with dirt. The dog’s owner said he thinks the heavy rainfall during the night, and Sereno digging in that spot, was the apparent cause of the well opening.

Winston-Salem firefighters were called to the scene and were able to rescue the dog.

Sereno appeared to be in good health and did not sustain any injuries.