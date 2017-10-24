× Wilkes County Schools closed on Wednesday because of power outages

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Wilkes County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

The school system posted the following notice on their website:

“Due to a large number of lingering power outages, Wilkes County Schools will be closed for students on Wednesday, October 25th. It will be an optional teacher workday.”

On Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro.

The tornado did damage to trees and structures.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, more than 12,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in Wilkes County.