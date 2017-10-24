× Virginia woman charged in drowning death of newborn

DANVILLE, Va. — A Virginia woman has been charged in the drowning death of her newborn child, according to a press release.

On June 16, 2016, police went to Schoolfield Drive in Danville after infant remains were found in a duffel bag.

According to search warrants, the mother’s ex-boyfriend opened the bag and found an “infant that had been dead for some time,” WSET reports.

On Monday, Vanessa Danielle Poteat, 25, was charged with first-degree murder in the baby’s death.

She is behind bars at the Danville City Jail under no bond.