Storm cleanup underway in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Parts of Wilkes County are without power after several strong storms and a tornado ripped through the area Monday night.

Many residents like Anthony Woodruff still have a lot of cleaning up to do.

“Busted the back wall, busted the floor,” said Woodruff, describing the damage caused to the storage building in his backyard. “The tree just literally sheared right through this wall, broke out the framework on this backside.”

Woodruff lives on Rock Creek Road in Hays where strong storms caused a tree in his back yard to snap in half, crushing his storage building and barely missing his home.

“It snapped off, hit the building," he said. “It just looked like a bomb went off back here.”

He's one of thousands in Wilkes county with no power.

“We have not had power since the storm hit,” Woodruff said.

At the height of the storm, more than 20,000 people in Wilkes County were in the dark.

“It's been crazy,” Zhane Osborne said. “Hopefully, everybody gets power soon.”

Osborne and her brother Ahmad live on Overlook Drive in Wilkesboro and have been struggling to get around with no power.

“Using flashlights and candles,” Ahmad said.

“We have a big light in the house, we're hoping we get it back soon,” Zane said. “It's been kind of difficult.” ​